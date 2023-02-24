fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
On Broadway

Jonas Brothers to Revisit Their Old Albums During Broadway Residency

The five-night stand will feature the trio playing every record from 2007's self-titled through their upcoming LP The Album
jonas brothers broadway residency
Jonas Brothers Courtesy of the Jonas Brothers*

The Jonas Brothers will revisit the bulk of their discography during a special run on Broadway next month. 

The five-night residency will take place at the Marquis Theatre in New York City on March 14 through 18. On each night, the Jonas Brothers will play one of their albums in its entirety, alongside a smattering of other hits from throughout their career. 

The albums will be presented chronologically throughout the residency, starting with their 2007 self-titled album (sorry to fans of 2006’s It’s About Time). The residency will close with a special live debut of the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming LP, The Album, which won’t actually be released until May 12. 

Trending

Tickets to the shows will be available through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale. Registration for all dates is open now and will close on Feb. 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans that receive an access code will have the chance to buy tickets on March 1. 

The announcement of the Broadway residency arrives on the heels of the Jonas Brothers’ new single, “Wings.” The Album marks the group’s sixth studio effort, following their 2019 reunion record, Happiness Begins

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Richard Belzer, Extraordinarily Smart-Ass as a Comic and a TV Cop, Dies at 78

Liam Neeson Rejected James Bond Because of His Wife's Ultimatum: 'If You Play 007, We’re Not Getting Married'

Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Revealed Her Never-Before-Seen Tattoo While Confidently Baring Almost All

Tech CEO, New York Times Reporter Paid $51 Million for Ryan Seacrest's LA Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad