Jonas Brothers Cancel Las Vegas Residency Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Jonas Brothers canceled their upcoming Las Vegas residency Friday, a day after the Nevada governor issued a declaration of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band’s eight-date residency at the Park MGM – their first-ever Vegas residency – was set to begin April 1st, but will be canceled “after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff and families’ wellness,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” the band added. “We were so excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. we are sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important to everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”

We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness. We’ll see you soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4qxqdXSl1f — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) March 13, 2020

As the number of COVID-19 cases have climbed in Nevada, Las Vegas’ casinos and event spaces have buckled down on mass gatherings. Kelly Clarkson, who was also scheduled to begin her Planet Hollywood residency on April 1st, postponed the launch of her Invincible shows until July due to the pandemic. The singer also announced her daytime show had shut down production indefinitely “out of concern and care for everyone’s safety.”

The Vegas residencies are the latest cancellations and postponements to shake the live music industry: Earlier in the week, concert giants AEG and Live Nation halted its active tours to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Festivals like SXSW, Ultra and Big Ears have canceled this year’s festivities, while Coachella, J. Cole’s Dreamville and Treefort have been pushed to later in the year.