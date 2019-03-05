Jonas Brothers: Amazon Studios Prepping Documentary on Trio

The newly reunited Jonas Brothers are the subject of an upcoming Amazon Studios documentary. The as-yet-untitled project, produced in partnership with Philymack and Federal Films, will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the band as they prep for an upcoming tour, Variety reports.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “In releasing this documentary, we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

Additional details about the film, including its release date, will be announced later.

The brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — confirmed their reunion in late February, detailing a busy 2019 schedule that includes a weeklong takeover of The Late Late Show With James Corden; the stint, which airs between Monday, March 4th and Thursday, March 7th, includes interviews, sketches, songs and a “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

The pop group followed the announcement with “Sucker,” their first single in six years. The track follows their 2013 live LP, Live, and stand-alone singles “First Time” and “Pom Poms.” They’ve yet to specify whether “Sucker” will appear on an album, which would follow their fourth studio release, 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

Jonas Brothers announced their break-up in October 2013, two days before a scheduled tour, with a spokesperson blaming a “deep rift” among the members and a “big disagreement over their music direction.”