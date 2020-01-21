Jonas Brothers Ride Through Vegas in Alternate ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ Video

Only a few days after releasing their wild “What a Man Gotta Do” music video, Jonas Brothers have dropped an alternate clip for the track. In this version, titled “Vegas Ride,” the trio cram in the back seat of car driving around the Las Vegas strip as they perform the single. The entire video consists of them jostling around and trading places in the car as iconic landmarks pass by the windows.

Jonas Brothers shared the official music video for “What a Man Gotta Do” last week. The video pays homage to retro movies like Risky Business, Grease and Say Anything, and features appearances by the group’s significant others, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

“What a Man Gotta Do” follows the trio’s holiday single “Like It’s Christmas” and Diplo collaboration “Lonely.” The group — who went on hiatus in 2013 — reformed in 2019 for their first studio album in a decade, Happiness Begins, and the Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness. The group’s recent single “Sucker” is nominated for the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and the band will perform at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, which honors Aerosmith, on January 24th.