 Jonas Brothers Ride in Vegas in Alternate 'What a Man Gotta Do' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next What Were the Best Songs of 2019? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Jonas Brothers Ride Through Vegas in Alternate ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ Video

The new clip follows the single’s official music video

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Only a few days after releasing their wild “What a Man Gotta Do” music video, Jonas Brothers have dropped an alternate clip for the track. In this version, titled “Vegas Ride,” the trio cram in the back seat of car driving around the Las Vegas strip as they perform the single. The entire video consists of them jostling around and trading places in the car as iconic landmarks pass by the windows.

Jonas Brothers shared the official music video for “What a Man Gotta Do” last week. The video pays homage to retro movies like Risky Business, Grease and Say Anything, and features appearances by the group’s significant others, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

“What a Man Gotta Do” follows the trio’s holiday single “Like It’s Christmas” and Diplo collaboration “Lonely.” The group — who went on hiatus in 2013 — reformed in 2019 for their first studio album in a decade, Happiness Begins, and the Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness. The group’s recent single “Sucker” is nominated for the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and the band will perform at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, which honors Aerosmith, on January 24th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.