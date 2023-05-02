Jonas Brothers Promise ‘Five Albums Every Night’ on North American Tour
The Jonas Brothers will dig into their own “eras” bag with a new 35-date North American tour that will find them performing “five albums every night.”
“The Tour,” as it’s being called, appears to build off the band’s recent Broadway residency, during which they played one of their albums in its entirety each night, along with a selection of hits. The shows covered 2007’s self-titled up through their new LP, The Album, out next week, May 12 (no luck for fans of 2006’s It’s About Time).
Now, we’re going to guess that the Jonas Brothers won’t be playing all five of those albums in their entirety during these upcoming shows and will probably play a bunch of songs from each (y’know, what they used to call building a comprehensive concert set list in the pre-Eras era). Unless that is, the Jonas Brothers do plan on playing for approximately three hours and 26 minutes every night, which is a rough estimate of the combined run time of those five albums, not accounting for breaks or stage banter. Hey, if Bruce Springsteen can do it at 73…
Anyway, “The Tour” will kick off with the band’s two previously-announced how’s at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Aug. 12 and 13. The run will stretch through the end of summer into fall, wrapping on Oct. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Registration is open now through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and those selected to receive an access code can try to purchase tickets starting May 9. Pre-sales for most shows will also be available for Citi and Verizon customers on May 10.
Jonas Brothers Tour Dates
Aug. 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium (previously announced)
Aug. 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium (previously announced)
Aug. 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug. 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field (no Verizon pre-sale)
Aug. 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug. 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Sept. 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair (no Citi or Verizon pre-sales)
Sept. 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sept. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sept. 8 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Sept. 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sept. 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sept. 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sept. 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (no Verizon pre-sale)
Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (no Verizon pre-sale)
Sept. 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sept. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sept. 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct. 3 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Oct. 5 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Oct. 7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (no Verizon pre-sale)
Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Oct. 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Oct. 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Oct. 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
