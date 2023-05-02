Jonas Brothers Promise ‘Five Albums Every Night’ on North American Tour

The Jonas Brothers will dig into their own “eras” bag with a new 35-date North American tour that will find them performing “five albums every night.”

“The Tour,” as it’s being called, appears to build off the band’s recent Broadway residency, during which they played one of their albums in its entirety each night, along with a selection of hits. The shows covered 2007’s self-titled up through their new LP, The Album, out next week, May 12 (no luck for fans of 2006’s It’s About Time).

Now, we’re going to guess that the Jonas Brothers won’t be playing all five of those albums in their entirety during these upcoming shows and will probably play a bunch of songs from each (y’know, what they used to call building a comprehensive concert set list in the pre-Eras era). Unless that is, the Jonas Brothers do plan on playing for approximately three hours and 26 minutes every night, which is a rough estimate of the combined run time of those five albums, not accounting for breaks or stage banter. Hey, if Bruce Springsteen can do it at 73…

Anyway, “The Tour” will kick off with the band’s two previously-announced how’s at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Aug. 12 and 13. The run will stretch through the end of summer into fall, wrapping on Oct. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Trending Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 Kiss’ Paul Stanley Has 'Thoughts' About Parents Who Support Kids’ Gender Identities Academy Slaps Down New Rules After Andrea Riseborough, Tom Cruise, Michelle Yeoh Controversies Tucker Carlson Bashes Fox Nation in Leaked Video

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Registration is open now through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and those selected to receive an access code can try to purchase tickets starting May 9. Pre-sales for most shows will also be available for Citi and Verizon customers on May 10.