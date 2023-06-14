Don Draper Who? Jon Hamm’s Greatest Role Is Now James Kennedy From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Don Draper and Roger Sterling have been found dead in a ditch; they’ve been incinerated and thrown into the ash pile of forgettable TV history. Because Mad Men duo Jon Hamm and John Slattery have found new career-defining roles — portraying James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The two actors were on hand to promote their new movie, Maggie Moore(s), which Slattery directed and Hamm stars in. But Andy Cohen, brilliant producer, and impresario that he is, roped them into a round of “Clubhouse Playhouse,” where they reenacted some of the greatest bits between Kennedy and Sandoval (ok, mostly Kennedy) from the recent Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Hamm — a noted Bravo stan and “Vanderpumper,” as he recently told Today — went full method in just a few minutes for his portrayal of Kennedy. In fact, his British accent was so ridiculous and/or convincing that after he spat, “I don’t want you to stick up for me, you’re a pussy ass bitch, you’re a clown, your band sucks dick you backstabbing ho!” Slattery broke character and asked, “Am I supposed to have an English accent?” Hamm quickly assured him he did not.

While Slattery held his own as Sandoval, the bit was really all about Hamm, who was given a script of Kennedy’s greatest hits from across the three-part reunion. There was “worm with a mustache,” “tweedle-dee and tweedle-little-dick,” and, of course, ‘poo-poo heads!” It was so good even Kennedy expressed his adoration and approval on Instagram.

It’s been about 12 hours since this episode aired — surely someone’s gotten the Vanderpump biopic greenlit with these two attached, right?