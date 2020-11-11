 Jon Hamm Stars in Eels' New Video for 'Are We Alright Again' - Rolling Stone
Jon Hamm Stars in Eels’ New Video for ‘Are We Alright Again’

Mad Men actor and Eels superfan blissfully tunes out to “the feel-good hit of the feel-worst year”

Eels superfan Jon Hamm stars in the band’s new video for “Are We Alright Again,” “the feel-good hit of the feel-worst year” off their latest LP Earth to Dora.

In the video, “a typical Eels fan finds solace in Eels music,” the band says. The “typical” fan, in this case, is the Mad Men actor, who puts on headphones to listen to the track, becoming so absorbed by the music that he’s oblivious to the chaos happening behind him: Home invasion, the theft of all his possessions, and the assault of a friend who happens to stop by mid-robbery.

“We could all use a little comfort from the past year. Perhaps this song can provide a little for you like it does for the guy in this video,” Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett, or “E,” said of the video in a statement.

“E” previously revealed that he met Mad Men co-stars Jon Hamm and John Slattery backstage at an Eels gig, with “E” befriending the duo; Slattery would later cast “E” in his debut role when the actor directed episodes of the Netflix series Love.

“I actually met Jon at an Eels concert several years ago while Mad Men was still on the air. I was off stage between encores and the tour manager said, ‘Don Draper and Roger Sterling are here,” E told the Sun in 2018. “I was like, ‘Oh my god’ because I’m a huge Mad Men fan and we’ve become friends since then.”

Eels’ new album Earth to Dora, the band’s 13th LP, arrived on October 30th.

