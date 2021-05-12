Jon Bon Jovi, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey Set for Fifth Love Rocks NYC Charity Concert

Jon Bon Jovi, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, and more will appear at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, which will stream live from the Beacon Theatre in New York City on June 3rd.

Love Rocks NYC 2021 will be hosted by comedian Jeff Garlin, Sopranos star Michael Imperioli, and former New York Yankees player Bernie Williams, while Fey will appear as a special guest. The musical lineup boasts Gary Clark, Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Emily King, Yola, Robert Randolph, Nathaniel Rateliff, Pedrito Martinez, Fantastic Negrito, Ivan Neville, Tash Neal, Ledisi, Joe Bonamassa, and Jimmy Vivino. Additional artists will be announced soon.

Presented by the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, the concert will benefit God’s Love We Deliver — an organization that cooks and brings food to those who can’t shop or cook themselves — and pay tribute to frontline workers. Fashion designer John Varvatos served as the show’s executive producer, working with Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter.

The livestream will be free to watch, and fans can register to receive a link to the concert — which will air on the streaming platform Fans.Live — on the Love Rocks NYC website. Donations to God’s Love We Deliver are encouraged, with a recommended $20 donation.