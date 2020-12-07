‘Tis the Season: Jon Bon Jovi Covers Holiday Tracks by Tom Petty, Elvis Presley, the Pogues

Bon Jovi dropped a new holiday music collection, covering seasonal songs by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Elvis Presley and the Pogues.

The musician’s three-song set featured renditions of Petty’s “Christmas All Over Again,” Presley’s “If I Get Home on Christmas Day,” and the Pogues’ 1987 ballad “Fairytale of New York.” Exclusive members of the Bon Jovi fan club can watch videos for each track, as well as outtakes and other footage.

Last month, Bon Jovi released their concert film On A Night Like This — Bon Jovi 2020 via Facebook, where they performed their new album 2020 for the first time live. On December 15th, the band will perform at the benefit concert Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change, alongside Maren Morris, Snoop Dogg and others.

On 2020, Bon Jovi tackled topics like Covid-19, white privilege, police violence, and more. “I don’t think anyone will forget what their lives were like between March and September of 2020,” Jon Bon Jovi told Rolling Stone. “I think this is the Spanish Flu all over again. But none of us, you and I or our parents, were alive 100 years ago. So this is that moment for us. This song won’t be about shoulder pads and having a hairstyle. This will mark a moment in time.”