Jon Bellion Salutes Miike Snow With Stripped-Down Cover of ‘Heart Is Full’

“I love being the most unknown known person,” Jon Bellion triumphantly states on this week’s episode of Spotify Under Cover. The 28-year-old rapper tells the podcast a piece of advice he’s gotten from Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson: “It’s okay to be mega-successful and not famous. Because if you’re about the music, then your product will speak for itself.”

Bellion’s earliest memory of listening to music is his mother playing Paul Simon in the car on the drive to school, specifically “You Can Call Me Al” and Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Boxer.” The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band also made an impression. Bellion said his last album Glory Sound Prep was heavily influenced by the Fab Four’s psychedelic masterpiece. “That really blew my mind when I was a kid, ’cause those records even to this day are cooler than 90% of the stuff that comes out.” Here, here!

“Andrew is an absolute animal,” Bellion says when speaking about his decision to cover Wyatt’s band Miike Snow. “It’s just a salute to them really,” the rapper says. “And my fans who don’t know who they are, it might be a great opportunity to get them hip to what they’re doing and the dope-ness that’s inspired me over so many years. I just respect them and think they’re amazing.”

Bellion was in a cab on his way to Spotify Studios, trying to memorize the lyrics to Miike Snow’s “Heart Is Full.” He recruited guitarist John Peters for the session. The result was a stripped-down, acoustic rendition of the song. “I just walked in and sang today,” Bellion said, laughing. “So it worked out.”