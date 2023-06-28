Jon Batiste Announces New Album ‘World Music Radio’ Featuring Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, NewJeans and More

Jon Batiste has announced the follow-up to his Album of the Year-winning We Are, with an all-star guest list joining the former Late Show bandleader for World Music Radio.

The 20-track album, out August 18 via Verve Records/Interscope Records, sticks to its name by recruiting global talent, including Lil Wayne, Fireboy DML, Kenny G, J.I.D., NewJeans, Camilo, and on the bonus track “Life Lesson,” Lana Del Rey, who previously recruited Batiste for a pair of tracks on her Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

“I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before,” Batiste said of World Music Radio in a statement.

Ahead of the LP’s August release, Batiste has shared the visualizer for the first single, “Calling Your Name”:

World Music Radio is available to preorder now in a variety of formats, including signed copies and limited edition color vinyl.

World Music Radio Track List

1. Hello, Billy Bob

2. Raindance (ft. Native Soul)

3. Be Who You Are (ft. J.I.D, NewJeans, Camilo)

4. Worship

5. My Heart (ft. Rita Payés)

6. Drink Water (ft. Jon Bellion, Fireboy DML)

7. Calling Your Name

8. Clair De Lune (ft. Kenny G)

9. Butterfly

10. 17th Ward Prelude

11. Uneasy (ft. Lil Wayne)

12. CALL NOW (504-305-8269) (ft. Michael Batiste)

13. Chassol

14. BOOM FOR REAL

15. MOVEMENT 18’ (Heroes)

16. Master Power

17. Running Away (ft. Leigh-Anne)

18. Goodbye, Billy Bob

19. White Space

20. Wherever You Are

21. Life Lesson (ft. Lana Del Rey) (Bonus track)