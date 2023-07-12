Jon Batiste Wants You to ‘Drink Water’ on New Single With Jon Bellion, Fireboy DML

There won’t be any thirsty fans on Jon Batiste’s watch. The musician is on hydration duty and anxiety control on his latest single, “Drink Water,” which will appear on his forthcoming studio album World Music Radio out Aug. 18. He recruited Jon Bellion and Fireboy DML to help deliver the song’s essential messaging: “Take a deep breath, and drink water.”

In a statement about the record, Batiste connected the dots between the single and the album, stating: “Traveling with my wife, leaning into the culturally diverse group of friends and family that make up my inner circle birthed the foundations for what is now World Music Radio – much of which was recorded in transit, hotel rooms, basements and on smartphones either abroad or near big bodies of water.”

“Drink Water” follows the release of World Music Radio‘s lead single “Calling Your Name” and contributes to the album’s growing list of collaborators. Across its 21-song tracklist, Batiste welcomes to the record Lil Wayne, Kenny G, J.I.D., NewJeans, Camilo, Leigh-Anne, Michael Batiste, and Lana Del Rey on the bonus track “Life Lesson.” She previously recruited Batiste for a pair of tracks on her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

“I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before,” Batiste shared in a statement about World Music Radio.

The album follows up his last release, We Are, which arrived in 2021 and was awarded Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.