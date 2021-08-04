Jomoro Team With Sharon Van Etten for ‘2001’-Inspired ‘Nest’ Video

Jomoro, the duo of Atoms for Peace drummer Joey Waronker and percussionist Mauro Refosco, teamed up with Sharon Van Etten for their song “Nest,” the latest single off the group’s album Blue Marble Sky.

“‘Nest’ started for us as an instrumental, reflecting a style Mauro and I developed playing together over the years, especially with Atoms for Peace,” Waronker said in a statement. “It was, for us, an exercise in working with a more ambient overall sound. I kept thinking of Sharon when I listened to it and finally asked her if she would collaborate with us. I’m so happy I did! Her lyrics and melody really elevated the song.”

The animated visual for the video, directed by Jordan Tager and Ron Jaramillo, is inspired by Blue Marble Sky’s title and artwork, with celestial bodies pulsating in rhythm with “Nest.”

“We wanted it to reflect the amazing album artwork created by Chiara Banfi and Daniel Rocha,” Waronker added. “The idea was a journey through a universe inspired by Chiara’s amazing watercolors and not to be afraid to be inspired by the Stargate sequence at the end of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which is, visually, a sort of kaleidoscopic journey.”

“It’s all painted by hand, then digitized and animated,” co-director Jaramillo added, “We were trying to create a sense of journey, both inner and outer inspired by 2001: A Space Odyssey and the album cover, but with a decidedly organic female energy. It’s meant to be a mediative and surreal journey of creation. The universe as female energy transcending time and space.”

Blue Marble Sky arrived on June 4th. In addition to Van Etten, the LP features guest vocalists like Lucius (on “Delicate Butterfly“), Brandon Markell Holmes, and Karina Buhr.

The in-demand Waronker has worked with Beck, Paul McCartney, R.E.M., Roger Waters, and countless others, while Refosco was recently a member of David Byrne’s American Utopia cast. Both were recruited to join Atoms for Peace alongside Thom Yorke, Flea, and Nigel Godrich, with that group so far releasing one album, Amok, in 2013.