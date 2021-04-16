Atoms for Peace’s Joey Waronker, Mauro Refosco Form Jomoro, Drop Single With Lucius

Drummer Joey Waronker and percussionist Mauro Refosco have formed the group Jomoro, dropping the lead single “Delicate Butterfly.”

Lucius provides shimmering vocals to the track, backed by subtle instrumentation that stretches to nearly four minutes. The track follows “Mirror,” released last month.

The group also announced the album Blue Marble Sky, out June 4th. The duo wrote and produced the record, trading files during the pandemic. Sharon Van Etten, Brandon Markell Holmes, and Brazilian singer Karina Buhr appear on the album, which contains vocal and instrumental tracks. Bassist Gabe Noel, trumpeter Michael Leonheart, and others also contributed.

Waronker has worked with Paul McCartney, R.E.M., Roger Waters, and more, while Refosco was a recent member of David Byrne’s American Utopia cast. They both formed Atoms for Peace in 2009 with Thom Yorke, Flea, and Nigel Godrich, releasing Amok in 2013.

Blue Marble Sky Tracklist

1. Mirror

2. No Air

3. Nest – featuring Sharon Van Etten

4. Saudades de lá featuring Karina Buhr

5. Water Lilies

6. Acordar e Perfumar – featuring Karina Buhr

7. Until We Equal – featuring Brandon Markell Holmes

8. Ant Farm

9. Sargasso Sea

10. Delicate Butterfly – featuring Lucius

11. Marching Camels

12. Broken Nest