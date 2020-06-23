JoJo Washes Away Her Heartbreak in ‘Small Things’ Video

JoJo has released an emotional video for her new single “Small Things.” She dropped the album Good to Know in May.

Santiago Salviche directed the visual, which makes heavy use of bathtubs. As JoJo performs, her back-up dancers do choreography within the confines of upright tubs behind her. In another recurring scene, JoJo is alone with a row of witchy bottles that seem to unlock tough memories and moments of heartbreak. In the end, she reunites with her lover.

In the video description, JoJo notes that she had been holding the video out of respect for the Black Lives Matter protests and rallies happening around the country.

“With everything going on in the world and in our own backyard, I didn’t want anyone to misconstrue its release as some kind of indication that I’ve moved on from the revolution at hand, here in America,” she wrote. “I want to say it clear as day: Black people made me who I am. Not only my longest-standing friendships, but also the record executives, mentors, teachers, romantic partners and loyal fans who believed in me and took a chance on me — they have all shaped me. Without their support in every way, and without the artists who inspire me to make music, I would not exist.”

The R&B singer added that her support for the movement is “not a phase nor does it have an expiration date” before giving more insight into both the song “Small Things” and the video. “Here’s a piece of art that we made to express how painful it can be to hold in your feelings. To act like you’re OK when in all honesty you’re not. I wanted the video to feel like catharsis.”

This weekend, JoJo will be joining forces with MelodyVR for a special 360 degree livestream performance.