JoJo Lays Out Romantic Requirements on New Song ‘Man’

Singer’s latest album ‘Good to Know’ will be released in May.

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

JoJo wants someone who can love her like a “Man” on her brand-new single. It will appear on her upcoming album Good to Know, out in May.

The midtempo R&B-pop track is classic JoJo, as she lays out what she needs and wants from her partner. “I’m gonna need a fucking man/Someone who want me like a fan/I need somebody who can love me like I love me/Love me like I can,” she sings on the chorus. In the video, JoJo is seen at home primarily, frolicking in the grass and partying with some famous girlfriends: Ari Lennox, Tinashe, DNCE guitarist JinJoo Lee, Grown-ish‘s Francia Raísa and dancer JoJo Gomez.

JoJo’s Good to Know will be released on May 1st. “I called the album Good to Know because of everything I’ve learned in the past few years,” she said in a statement, “every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is — it’s all just information. And it’s all good! I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugarcoat anything. We are all constantly living and learning, and that’s what makes this life so fun.”

She will kick off her Good to Know tour on April 21st at Seattle’s Showbox.

