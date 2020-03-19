 JoJo Flips 'Leave (Get Out)' Into COVID-Themed 'Chill (Stay in)' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

JoJo Flips ‘Leave (Get Out)’ Into COVID-Themed ‘Chill (Stay in)’

“Stay in!/Right now!/Do it for humanity!”

JoJo is stuck in quarantine like the rest of us, and to encourage everyone to stay inside and practice good common sense, she’s shared a video of her singing a new version of her signature song “Leave (Get Out)”: a corona-themed ditty titled “Chill (Stay in).”

Performed a cappella at her dining room table, JoJo keeps the beat with her hands as she implores us all to “Stay in!/Right now!/Do it for humanity!”

“So you’re gon’ learn how/To cook now/And practice good hygiene,” she sings. “I know you’re bored and want to fuck around, but not on me.”

She also pines for a “quarantine bae” but notes that it’s not worth risking it on the bridge: “I wanted you right here with me/But it’s a fucking quarantine/And you know I’m horny/But let’s heed the warnings!” Listen to JoJo!

Other artists, while not releasing coronavirus-themed bops such as this, are also taking to social media and posting videos and livestreams of performances during this time of social distancing. Charlie Puth, John Legend, Common and Niall Horan are all partaking in the World Health Organization’s Together at Home livestream series, and Rolling Stone has launched its own “In My Room” concerts on IGTV.

Rolling Stone
