JoJo Wants to Be ‘The Change’ in Official Biden/Harris Campaign Song

JoJo has been tapped to sing the official campaign trail anthem for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. “The Change” is part of the pair’s Get Out the Vote effort.

Acclaimed songwriter and frequent Oscar nominee Diane Warren penned the song, which is a swelling, empowering ballad. “The Change” features JoJo belting out a message of hope and resilience as she takes a stand for what she believes in. “I’m gonna stand a little taller/Hold my head a little higher/Raise my voice a little louder,” she sings. “It’s time/I’m gonna be the change.”

“Diane Warren is one of the most prolific songwriters of any generation and over the years she has become a friend and mentor,” JoJo said in a statement. “When she sent me ‘The Change’ a few weeks ago, I felt passionately about being the voice to bring her song to life. I always try to use my voice for good, but it’s especially meaningful to be singing these words at a time when our country needs to hear them more than ever.”

Warren added that “The Change” is “a song about how change begins with us. We live in a time where a change is needed now more than ever.”

JoJo is slated to perform the song on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on October 22nd, immediately following the final presidential debate. Earlier this year, she released her fourth studio album Good to Know in May.