JoJo Takes Lead Role in ‘Moulin Rouge’ for Upcoming Broadway Debut

"This show is a full on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams," the singer shared
Jojo
JoJo Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

JoJo will call New York City home for a while as she settles into her lead role as Satine in Moulin Rouge, marking her Broadway debut. “This show is a full on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams,” the singer wrote on social media. “I cannot believe I get to join this phenomenal cast and company.”

Ashley Loren, who currently fills the role of Satine, will exit the production on April 9 along with Aaron Tveit, who acts opposite her as Christian. JoJo and Derek Klena will pick up where their predecessors left off on April 11 for a 14-week run scheduled to end on July 16 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

“When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song,” JoJo shared. “Special love & respect to @ashleyloren who currently SLAYS as Satine: theee most incredible badass singer actress artist i’m lucky to call friend and experience her sisterhood and generosity of spirit. Thank you to the amazing producers and directorial staff for believing in me like you do.”

Sharing photos from rehearsals, JoJo added: “Performing on Broadway and living in NYC?! This is all a dream come true. I know this show means so much to so many and I promise to put all I have into every single night as Satine.”

