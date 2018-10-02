Joji Rollerblades Away From Heartbreak in ‘Can’t Get Over You’ Video

YouTube-star-turned-balladeer Joji released a new video for “Can’t Get Over You” on Tuesday. The song will appear on his upcoming Ballads 1 album.

Since this is a Joji song, the clip opens to find the singer despondent after the end of a relationship. He goes to extreme measures to forget his ex: shaving his head and knocking ice cream from the hand of an unsuspecting teenager. By way of explanation, he sings, “I don’t have no social cues.”

The lyrics to this song are unfailingly mournful: At one point, Joji promises, “I won’t be no fun — if I can’t have you, no one can.” But there’s sunshine in this track’s light, glitchy beat, which was produced by heavy-hitters Clams Casino (A$AP Rocky, the Weeknd), Thundercat (Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae) and Roget (Miguel, Travis Scott). The “Can’t Get Over You” video also ends cheerfully with outtakes of the singer falling while rollerblading.

“Can’t Get Over You” follows “Slow Dancing in the Dark,” a glummer-than-glum song that sounds like an Eighties karaoke hit — Joji sings lines like, “give me reasons we should be complete/ You should be with him I can’t compete.” “Slow Dancing in the Dark” was a modest hit on YouTube, amassing enough weekly views to reach Number 47 on YouTube’s Top 100.

Both songs will appear on Ballads 1, which is due October 26th.