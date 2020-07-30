Johnny Thunders’ ‘Que Sera Sera: Resurrected’ LP Set for Reissue

The “Resurrected” version of New York Dolls guitarist Johnny Thunders’ final solo LP Que Sera Sera — released as part a Record Store Day exclusive — will be reissued once again with additional outtakes and live tracks.

The first disc in the 35th-anniversary three-CD box set boasts the “remixed” version of Thunders’ album, plus two songs left off the album and six outtakes from the album’s studio sessions. The second disc collects 18 live recordings from the era, taken from Thunders’ European tour stops in Geneva, Amsterdam and Lyon, France. The third disc contains the original LP plus single mixes.

Originally released in 1985, Que Sera Sera featured guest appearances by Michael Monroe, Dead Boys’ Stiv Bators, Only Ones guitarist John Perry and New York Dolls drummer Jerry Nolan.

The two-LP version of Que Sera Sera: Resurrected arrived on Record Store Day 2019; the three-CD format, out via MVD, is available to preorder now ahead of its September 11th release date.

Que Sera Sera: Resurrected Tracklist

DISC 1: Resurrected:

“Alone in a Crowd”

“Countdown Love”

“Blame It on Mom”

“Talk About You”

“M.I.A.”

“Little Bit of Whore”

“Short Lives”

“I Only Wrote This Song for You”

“Cool Operator”

“Billy Boy”

“Endless Party”

“Que Sera Sera”

“Copy Cat”

“Blame It on Mom (outtake)”

“Taking You Up Avenue D”

“Short Lives (outtake)”

“I Only Wrote This Song for You (outtake)”

“Cool Operator (first version)”

DISC 2: Live in Europe:

Geneva:

“Blame It on Mom”

“M.I.A.”

“Cool Operator”

“Personality Crisis”

“Countdown Love”

“Little Bit of Whore”

Amsterdam:

“Short Lives”

“So Alone”

“Sad Vacation”

“Too Much

“Junkie Business”

“Little Bit of Whore”

“Born to Lose”

“Chinese Rocks”

Lyon:

“Countdown Love”

“Just Another Girl”

“Talk About You”

“Alone in a Crowd”

“It’s Alright (Blame It on Mom)”

DISC 3: The original album:

“Short Lives”

“M.I.A.”

“I Only Wrote This Song for You”

“Little Bit of Whore”

“Cool Operator”

“Blame It on Mom”

“Tie Me Up”

“Alone in a Crowd”

“Billy Boy”

“Endless Party”

“Cool Operator (Black Cat mix)”

“Short Lives (Heavenly ver.)”

“Short Lives (Johnny’s remix)”

“Que Sera Sera”