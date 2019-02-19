Johnny Marr Details New U.S. Tour Leg

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr will embark on a new leg of solo tour dates this spring in support of his recent album, Call the Comet. The 19-date trek kicks off in late April in Atlanta and wraps around the U.S. before ending in Los Angeles in May. Tickets are already on sale on Marr’s website.

“I wouldn’t call it a concept record,” Marr told Rolling Stone of how Trump and Brexit inspired Call the Comet. “But it’s got a unifying theme going through it about the Earth welcoming a different intelligence from the cosmos to save us from our own plight. The title Call the Comet is sort of a conscious plea for a new way.”

Beyond Call the Comet, Marr last year released a cover of the Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Summer in the City” that he’d recorded with the The’s Matt Johnson. Marr was once a member of the The, playing with them from 1988 through 1994. Johnson and Marr had given the song a live premiere at London’s Roundhouse last year; Marr made audio of the live version available as part of a live album last year. “It’s been great to record with Matt again and to play alongside his amazing voice,” Marr said in a statement. “The The is part of my life and we both always loved ‘Summer in the City.’ We’ve made it our own.”

Last year, Marr also recently sat down with Rolling Stone for an installment of the magazine’s Music Now podcast for a discussion of the Smiths’ breakup. “The differences in personalities are what often make for interesting chemistry, and inevitably the differences in personality comes a point when those things are gonna stop forward motion, I guess,” he said. “I suppose as well, me and Morrissey just saw our futures differently. … I just didn’t see my future being in that group anymore.”

Johnny Marr Tour Dates

4/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

4/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

4/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

5/1 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

5/3 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

5/4 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

5/6 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

5/7 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

5/8 – Portland, ME @ Aura

5/10 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

5/11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

5/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

5/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The . Pabst Theater

5/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s

5/16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

5/18 – Las Vegas @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

5/20 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford Amphitheatre