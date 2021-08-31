 Johnny Marr Returns With New Song 'Spirit, Power and Soul' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Fereshta Kazemi's Escape From Kabul
Home Music Music News

Johnny Marr Bursts Back With ‘Spirit, Power and Soul’ From New ‘Fever Dreams, Pt. 1’ EP

Guitarist also prepping a new double album, Fever Dreams, Pts. 1 – 4

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Johnny Marr has released a new song, “Spirit, Power and Soul,” from his upcoming EP, Fever Dreams, Pt. 1, set to arrive October 15th via BMG.

“Spirit, Power and Soul” is anchored by a driving, almost disco-esque beat, over which Marr drapes resonant guitar riffs and booming vocals: “Now, time has come/Spirit, power and soul/And I get the feeling/Spirit, power and soul.”

In a statement, Marr said of the track, “’Spirit, Power and Soul’ is a kind of mission statement. I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words… an electro soul anthem.”

“Spirit, Power and Soul” marks Marr’s first new music since 2019, when he dropped a handful of singles, including “Armatopia” and “The Bright Parade.” His last solo album, Call the Comet, was released in 2018. The Fever Dreams, Pt. 1 EP will be a part of Marr’s forthcoming double album, Fever Dreams, Pts. 1 – 4 (a release date and other details will be announced soon).

The first Fever Dreams EP, meanwhile, is available to pre-order and will be released digitally and on a limited edition 12-inch silver vinyl.

Marr has a handful of U.K. dates scheduled for this fall, while next summer he’ll join the Killers on their North American tour.

In This Article: Johnny Marr

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.