Johnny Marr Bursts Back With ‘Spirit, Power and Soul’ From New ‘Fever Dreams, Pt. 1’ EP

Johnny Marr has released a new song, “Spirit, Power and Soul,” from his upcoming EP, Fever Dreams, Pt. 1, set to arrive October 15th via BMG.

“Spirit, Power and Soul” is anchored by a driving, almost disco-esque beat, over which Marr drapes resonant guitar riffs and booming vocals: “Now, time has come/Spirit, power and soul/And I get the feeling/Spirit, power and soul.”

In a statement, Marr said of the track, “’Spirit, Power and Soul’ is a kind of mission statement. I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words… an electro soul anthem.”

“Spirit, Power and Soul” marks Marr’s first new music since 2019, when he dropped a handful of singles, including “Armatopia” and “The Bright Parade.” His last solo album, Call the Comet, was released in 2018. The Fever Dreams, Pt. 1 EP will be a part of Marr’s forthcoming double album, Fever Dreams, Pts. 1 – 4 (a release date and other details will be announced soon).

The first Fever Dreams EP, meanwhile, is available to pre-order and will be released digitally and on a limited edition 12-inch silver vinyl.

Marr has a handful of U.K. dates scheduled for this fall, while next summer he’ll join the Killers on their North American tour.