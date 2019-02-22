Watch Johnny Marr Host Karaoke Bash in New ‘Armatopia’ Video

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr hosts a karaoke party for the outcasts and misfits in the video for his new song “Armatopia.” The Kris Rimmer-directed clip seems to be set in the late Eighties or early Nineties, and it tracks a group of outsiders who all seem to live in the same massive housing block. Eventually, these individuals come together in a dingy rec center, where Marr leads a dance party as he sings his surging, synth-driven cut.

In a statement, Marr said “Armatopia” refers to “the odd state we find the ecology and ourselves in today. Have those in control made people feel like there’s only one thing left they can do? We’re smoking till we burn out’, so we dance and party. It’s Eco-Disco for 2019.”

“Armatopia” marks Marr’s first new song since releasing his latest solo album, Call the Comet, last June. Marr is set to kick off a North American tour in support of the record April 27th in Atlanta, Georgia.