Watch Johnny Marr Perform ‘How Soon Is Now’ Live in Studio

Johnny Marr has shared an in-studio performance of the Smiths’ 1985 single “How Soon Is Now,” from his forthcoming live-stream event Live at the Crazy Face Factory.

The global virtual performance will be broadcast online from Nov. 10 through 14, as well as in some U.K. movie theaters.

“The Crazy Face Factory is more than a workplace, it’s where I chase my ideas, dreams of music, imagination, and plans,” Marr said in a statement. “Industrial and industrious. I spend days on end there, nights there alone. It’s Call the Comet, Armatopia… where I live Fever Dreams.”

In a recent trailer for the show, Marr added, “There’s not too many places like this really. So I thought we’ll give people an opportunity to see what we do.”

Marr also recently announced a new double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, his fourth solo full-length release. The double album is due to be released Feb. 25, 2022 via BMG.

The first quarter of the album, the Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP, was released digitally and on limited-edition vinyl on Oct. 15, featuring tracks “Spirit Power and Soul,” “Receiver,” “All These Days,” and “Ariel.”

Speaking about the album, the legendary guitarist said, “There’s a set of influences and a very broad sound that I’ve been developing — really since getting out of the Smiths until now, and I hear it in this record. There are so many strands of music in it. We didn’t do that consciously, but I think I’ve got a vocabulary of sound. And I feel very satisfied that I’ve been able to harness it.”

