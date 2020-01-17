Johnny Marr Teams Up With Hans Zimmer for James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Score

Johnny Marr will join Hans Zimmer to compose the new score for the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, NME reports.

“Part of the legacy of the Bond films is iconic music, so I’m very happy to be bringing my guitar to No Time To Die,” Marr said.

Marr joins the project just one week after Zimmer was brought on to replace Dan Romer, who reportedly left No Time to Die over creative differences. While Zimmer has had one of the most illustrious careers in film composition, this marks his first Bond film.

As Variety reported at the time of Zimmer’s hire, it was likely he would need a collaborator on No Time to Die for two major reasons. First, he’s already working on music for three other films this year, Wonder Woman 1984, Top Gun: Maverick and Dune; and second, production on No Time to Die is coming down to the wire, with the film set to arrive in April, meaning the score would likely need be finished by mid-February.

Marr and Zimmer have collaborated on film scores in the past, including Christopher Nolan’s Inception and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Marr has also played live with Zimmer on multiple occasions.

Along with Marr and Zimmer’s score, No Time to Die will feature a title song from Billie Eilish, who co-wrote the track with her brother, Finneas. Cary Fukunaga directed the film, which stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Christoph Waltz. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also brought on as a co-writer.