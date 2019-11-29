 Johnny Depp to Produce 'Michael Jackson, as Told By His Glove' Musical - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next See E.T. Return to Earth 40 Years Later in... an Advertisement Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Johnny Depp to Produce ‘Michael Jackson, as Told By His Glove’ Musical

For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable to debut in Los Angeles in January 2020

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
johnny depp michael jackson glove

An unauthorized musical, produced by Johnny Depp, focuses on Michael Jackson's life from the perspective of the King of Pop's sequin glove.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock; Shaan Kokin/Julien's Auctions/Shutterstock

An upcoming, “unauthorized” musical will focus on Michael Jackson’s life story from the perspective of the King of Pop’s iconic sequined glove. To make the project even weirder, Johnny Depp is onboard to produce the stage show, which will debut on January 25th in Los Angeles.

Penned by Julien Nitzberg, For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as told by his Glove began as a more conventional biopic before the sexual abuse allegations against Jackson changed the focus of the project.

“I’m known for writing a lot of biopics. A major TV network wanted me to write a [Jackson] movie … but the question came up [about] how to deal with the child abuse allegations,” Nitzberg told Page Six.

“I said, how’s this? Everything MJ has been accused of has actually been caused by his glove, which is actually an alien from outer space [and] feeds on virgin boy blood. They laughed and said, can you do the normal version?” After the biopic plans collapsed, Nitzberg pursued his offbeat idea and transformed the biopic into a musical.

Related

michael jackson
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Producer Lands Authorized Michael Jackson Biopic
Michael Jackson Musical Back on Track as Creators Wrestle With Bigger Issues

Related

Star Wars: The Force Awakens..L to R: Director/Producer/Screenwriter J.J. Abrams and Producer Kathleen Kennedy..Ph: David James..©Lucasfilm 2015
Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy on 'Rise of Skywalker' and the Future of 'Star Wars'
Performing With Missy Elliott, 17 Years Later

While looking to secure financing for the now-musical, Nitzberg aligned with Depp’s Infinitum Nihil production company; Nitzberg previously penned an unmade Tiny Tim biopic for Depp’s company.

Popular on Rolling Stone

For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as Told by his Glove is described as a “look into the strange forces that shaped Michael and the scandals that bedeviled his reputation,” with the glove serving as a singing narrator. Page Six adds that the show will also feature puppet versions of the Jackson 5, Corey Feldman, Donny Osmond and Jackson’s beloved chimpanzee Bubbles.

The musical is reminiscent of another unauthorized King of Pop project, a Black List-winning screenplay told from the perspective of Bubbles; however, as of May 2019, that stop-motion animated film has stalled after director Taika Waititi and distributor Netflix exited the project. A similarly unauthorized Jackson-centric episode of the British TV series Urban Myths was also pulled within days of its premiere.

In addition to the unauthorized musical, a pair of legitimate, estate-approved projects are in the works: A Broadway jukebox musical and a recently announced biopic from the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.