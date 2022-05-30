 Johnny Depp Performs With Jeff Beck Ahead Of Defamation Trial Verdict - Rolling Stone
Johnny Depp Performs With Jeff Beck Ahead of Trial Verdict

The actor performed three songs during the musician’s concert at Sheffield City Hall

Johnny Depp

Wikimedia Commons

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance onstage during Jeff Beck’s show in Sheffield last night (May 29).

Beck was performing at Sheffield City Hall as part of his current UK and European headline tour, which is set to continue at the Royal Albert Hall in London this evening (May 30).

Depp returned to the UK as he awaits the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Closing arguments were heard in court last Friday (May 27), with a decision expected early this week.

The actor – who formed the band Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2012 – played guitar for three songs in Beck’s set last night, including the pair’s joint 2020 cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation.’

Depp and Beck also performed live renditions of ‘What’s Going On’ by Marvin Gaye, and Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’. Check out the fan-shot videos below.



According to Deadline, Depp could be due to appear at Beck’s next two concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The latter’s 2022 tour also includes dates in Gateshead (June 2), Glasgow (3), Manchester (4), Birmingham (6) and York (7).

It was reported last summer that the duo working on new material together for Beck’s next studio album, which would follow on from 2016’s ‘Loud Hailer’.

Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence. She did not mention Depp by name in the piece, but his lawyers have argued that it implied she was abused by him during their marriage.

Heard has also filed a counterclaim against her ex-husband, alleging that Depp has created a smear campaign against her.

Should the jury conclude that Heard defamed Depp, she will be ordered to pay him compensation for loss of earnings. He is seeking a sum of $50million (£39.5m).

From Rolling Stone UK. Subscribe to the magazine in print and receive complimentary access to the digital edition.

In This Article: Amber Heard, Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp

