Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Tear Through John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ in New Video

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck deliver a searing rendition of John Lennon’s “Isolation” in the new video for their recently released cover of the 1970 song.

The clip pairs Depp and Beck’s studio version of the track with footage from what looks like one of the concerts they played last September, where they first shared their take on “Isolation.” Each time Depp and Beck drop into the song’s heavy chorus, the video starts to fritz with psychedelic effects, which get heavier and heavier until hitting a peak when Beck dive-bombs into his blistering guitar solo.

Depp and Beck released their take on “Isolation” in April, marking their first single as a duo after spending the past few years working on music together behind the scenes. While their version of “Isolation” was recorded last year, Beck said in a statement that he and Depp chose to release it early as people continue to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic: “We weren’t expecting to release it so soon, but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.”