See John Williams Conduct Surprise Set at ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Premiere

Attendees of the Hollywood premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny were treated to more than just Harrison Ford’s last go-round as the adventurer, as legendary composer John Williams also conducted a surprise set at the Dolby Theatre.

Following opening words from the franchise’s architects and stars — Ford, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Dial of Destiny director James Mangold, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge — it was Spielberg who introduced his longtime collaborator Williams.

“The person who is the glue to all five of these films, who gave us all of our rhythm and all of our melody, the great maestro, John Williams,” Spielberg said before the silver screen rose like a curtain, revealing Williams and orchestra in waiting.

Williams and his musicians then delivered a 12-minute performance of Indiana Jones music, from the franchise’s iconic theme to some newer works he wrote, especially for The Dial of Destiny.

“We have a tradition with Indiana Jones which is that Indy has his music in all the various moves that he has, and his action scenes and comedy, and so many modes, the music is always there,” Williams told the audience.

“The other part of the tradition is that we usually have a theme for the heroine or leading lady. In this film we have Phoebe Waller-Bridge. You’ll see the most brilliant duet between Harrison and Phoebe as they do their wonderful witty dialogue and action and comedy and jeopardy.” Trending ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel’s Unknowing #Scandoval Accomplice Tells All Jesse Malin Suffered a Rare Spinal Stroke. He's Determined to Walk and Dance Again ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Is Remarkably Captivating Trump’s Advisers Want Tom Fitton to Butt Out: Report

Williams continued, “Phoebe will be represented musically by a lyrical piece, reminiscent of the ’40s and ’50s and old Hollywood… This is ‘Helena’s Theme.’ It’s all about Phoebe, not all parts of her, but a lot of it.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30. Spielberg and Williams have already planned their next collaboration, but with a twist as the director will set his cameras on the composer for a documentary about the “Maestro of the Movies.”