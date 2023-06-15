fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Maestro of the Movies

See John Williams Conduct Surprise Set at ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Premiere

Steven Spielberg calls legendary composer "the glue to all five of these films, who gave us all of our rhythm and all of our melody"
john williams indiana jones premiere
John Williams performs onstage during the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 14, 2023 Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Attendees of the Hollywood premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny were treated to more than just Harrison Ford’s last go-round as the adventurer, as legendary composer John Williams also conducted a surprise set at the Dolby Theatre.

Following opening words from the franchise’s architects and stars — Ford, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Dial of Destiny director James Mangold, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge — it was Spielberg who introduced his longtime collaborator Williams.

“The person who is the glue to all five of these films, who gave us all of our rhythm and all of our melody, the great maestro, John Williams,” Spielberg said before the silver screen rose like a curtain, revealing Williams and orchestra in waiting.

Williams and his musicians then delivered a 12-minute performance of Indiana Jones music, from the franchise’s iconic theme to some newer works he wrote, especially for The Dial of Destiny.

“We have a tradition with Indiana Jones which is that Indy has his music in all the various moves that he has, and his action scenes and comedy, and so many modes, the music is always there,” Williams told the audience.

“The other part of the tradition is that we usually have a theme for the heroine or leading lady. In this film we have Phoebe Waller-Bridge. You’ll see the most brilliant duet between Harrison and Phoebe as they do their wonderful witty dialogue and action and comedy and jeopardy.”

Trending

Williams continued, “Phoebe will be represented musically by a lyrical piece, reminiscent of the ’40s and ’50s and old Hollywood… This is ‘Helena’s Theme.’ It’s all about Phoebe, not all parts of her, but a lot of it.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30. Spielberg and Williams have already planned their next collaboration, but with a twist as the director will set his cameras on the composer for a documentary about the “Maestro of the Movies.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ezra Miller Issues First Public Comments Since Misconduct Allegations at ‘The Flash’ Premiere

Pat Sajak to Retire as 'Wheel of Fortune' Host

Ivanka Trump May Reportedly Be Ready to Make the Ultimate Move in Separating Herself from the Trump Family

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad