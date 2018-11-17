Hear John Williams’ New ‘Star Wars’ Theme for Disney’s ‘Galaxy’s Edge’ Attraction

John Williams, the Oscar-winning composer behind Star Wars‘ classic scores and themes, has created a new work in association with the Star Wars-themed attractions currently in construction at Disney parks.

Williams’ new themes will feature in Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, a themed land dedicated to the film series that will open at both Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida in 2019, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The “Galaxy’s Edge” themes were recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, StarWars.com wrote Saturday.

While Williams has contributed to the score to all eight “Episodes” in the Star Wars saga – from 1977’s A New Hope to 2017’s The Last Jedi – Lucasfilms and Disney have recruited other composers for the franchise’s anthology films: Michael Giacchino worked on 2016’s Rogue One, while John Powell scored the music for 2018’s Solo.

The “Galaxy’s Edge” theme also reunited Williams with the London Symphony Orchestra, who provided the instrumentation for the scores for A New Hope through 2005’s Revenge of the Sith; 2015’s The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi both featured the Hollywood Freelance Studio Symphony. Williams previously stated that the upcoming J.J. Abrams-directed Episode IX would be his final Star Wars score.