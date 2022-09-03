See John Williams Premiere Music From ‘Indiana Jones 5’ at Hollywood Bowl Concert

Legendary composer John Williams debuted music from his upcoming score for Indiana Jones 5 Friday during his annual Maestro of the Movies concert at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

While the fifth installment in the Harrison Ford-starring franchise doesn’t arrive until June 2023, Williams said he had director James Mangold’s blessing to premiere the piece, titled “Helena’s Theme,” which is actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in the film. Williams added that he recorded the music for the blockbuster just last week.

Before debuting the piece, Williams said the character (and the actress) is “an adventurist and she’s also a femme fatale. She’s many, many things and her music has kind of lyrical music like an old movie star, which she looks like, but she’s young and beautiful and wonderful,” Viral Thrills reports.

The still-untitled Indiana Jones 5 arrives June 30, 2023 after years of delays caused by production changes and the pandemic.

Even at the age of 90, Williams continues to create iconic scores for the big screen and beyond, as the composer remains involved in the Star Wars universe and Steven Spielberg’s films; Before Indy 5 and Spielberg’s upcoming The Fabelmans, Williams’ last full film score was for 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

In a recent interview, Williams — who at the time said 30 percent of the Indy 5 score was finished — added that he would “love” to compose a James Bond score whenever that franchise solidifies its post-Daniel Craig era.