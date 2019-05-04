Hear John Williams’ Soaring New ‘Star Wars’ Theme for ‘Galaxy’s Edge’

To celebrate May the 4th, the annual “Star Wars Day,” the franchise’s long-awaited Galaxy’s Edge theme park opened within Disneyland. The theme park comes with new music created by Star Wars‘ longtime composer John Williams; a portion of that score, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” premiered in full Sunday.

The soaring 5-minute piece, which features elements of Williams’ iconic Star Wars work, was recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.

Williams has contributed to the score to all eight “Episodes” in the Star Wars saga – from 1977’s A New Hope to 2017’s The Last Jedi, with the composer stating that his work on the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker will be his last for the Star Wars franchise.

“Since Williams first ushered us into the world of Star Wars with his powerful original score more than 40 years ago, the legendary composer has been crafting the emotional musical beats that complete the storytelling magic from a galaxy far, far away,” StarWars.com said of the Williams’ work.

The Galaxy’s Edge pieces also mark the first time Williams and London Symphony Orchestra made music together since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.