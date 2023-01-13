John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms

Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Maria Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54.

Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his acceptance speech.

Nicolas Cage, who Presley was previously married to in the early aughts, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Singer-songwriter Leann Rimes took to Twitter, writing, “[I] hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. [Too] much grief in just a couple of years.”

John Travolta expressed his sympathy in a post: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Pink shared a photo of the two together with the caption: "Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children."

Billy Idol, who performed his 1982 hit “White Wedding” with Presley at Radio City Music Hall, remembered their performance together. “[She] was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special,” he wrote. “She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP”

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother said in a statement to The Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”