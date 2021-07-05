Watch John Stamos Join Beach Boys for ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’

Beach Boys tapped John Stamos for their performance on CNN’s “Fourth in America Special.” The actor joined the band for a rendition of their 1966 hit “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” Watch the full performance here.

Stamos has a long history with the Beach Boys. He appeared in their 1988 video for “Kokomo,” and has previously performed with the group several times, including ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2010 and twice on PBS’ A Capitol Fourth special.

Beach Boys will release a new box set, Feel Flows — The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969–1971, on July 30th. In a preview of the set, Rolling Stone wrote that the collection “is full of revelations, telling the story of the band’s rebirth across five CDs packed with previously unheard gems from the Bellagio Road era.”

Earlier this year, Beach Boys’ Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks came together to re-record the band’s 1970 classic “Add Some Music to Your Day.” It’s the lead-off single of California Music Presents Add Some Music, which dropped in April.

In February, Beach Boys sold a controlling interest in their intellectual property to a new company led by Irving Azoff. They are also contemplating a 60th-anniversary reunion tour, but it has yet to advance beyond the discussion phase.