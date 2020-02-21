 John Sebastian and Lovin' Spoonful Members to Reunite at Benefit Gig - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Shelby Lynne Taps Into Muscle Shoals Pop Soul in New Song, 'Don't Even Believe in Love' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

John Sebastian and Lovin’ Spoonful Members to Reunite at Los Angeles Benefit Gig

Sebastian to perform alongside Joe Butler and Steve Boone for first time since 2000 Rock Hall induction

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Sebastian

John Sebastian will reunite with the surviving members of the Lovin’ Spoonful for the first time in 20 years for a Los Angeles benefit gig.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

John Sebastian will reunite with the surviving members of the Lovin’ Spoonful for the first time in 20 years next week as part of a Los Angeles-area benefit gig.

Sebastian and former bandmates Joe Butler and Steve Boone last performed together at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2000. On February 29th, the three Lovin’ Spoonful members will take the stage at Glendale, California’s Alex Theatre at a benefit concert in support of the Autism Think Tank. The show is presented by the Wild Honey Orchestra.

“I’m delighted to be honored this month by the Wild Honey Orchestra, the musical team that’s doing an Autism Think Tank benefit this year in Glendale, California. And this year their subject is the Lovin’ Spoonful,” Sebastian said in a statement, noting that the performance isn’t a true Lovin’ Spoonful reunion.

“Since Steve, Joe and I agreed to attend, I’ve gotten correspondence about a Lovin’ Spoonful ‘reunion,’ and I want to clarify. Spoonful reunions without Zalman (Zal) Yanovsky are more like get-togethers. Most of the music at the show is played by a great assortment of studio musicians, not always including us. It’ll be a blast but a reunion would be a misnomer.”

Yanovsky, the co-founder of Lovin’ Spoonful with Sebastian, died in 2002. Boone and Butler joined the band in 1965; this Rock Hall-inducted classic lineup produced the singles “Do You Believe in Magic?”, “Summer in the City” and “Daydream.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.