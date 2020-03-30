 John Prine 'Stable on the Respirator' After Hospitalization - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora Is the Latest Victory for Merck Mercuriadis Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

John Prine ‘Stable on the Respirator’ After Hospitalization

Singer remains in intensive care after being hospitalized for the coronavirus

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Prine performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. The family of John Prine says the singer-songwriter is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms. A message posted on Prine's Twitter page said the "Angel from Montgomery" singer has been hospitalized since Thursday and his condition worsened on SaturdayPeople-John Prine, Manchester, United States - 15 Jun 2019

John Prine is "stable on the respirator" but remains in intensive care after being hospitalized for the coronavirus.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterst

One day after John Prine’s family announced that the singer-songwriter had been hospitalized and intubated after experiencing a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, provided an update on her husband’s condition.

“He is stable,” she wrote on Twitter Monday. “Please continue to send your amazing love and prayers.” Reached for comment, a rep for John Prine clarified that the singer “remains in the ICU and is stable on the respirator.” Prine’s rep confirmed that the musician tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I need to clarify what I mean by ‘John is stable,’ ” Fiona wrote in a follow-up tweet. “That is not the same as improving. There is no cure for COVID-19. He needs our prayers and love — as do the thousands of others who are critically ill. Stay at home. Wash your hands. We love you.”

In the 24 hours since the Prine family announced John’s condition, the singer’s extended musical community, from Joan Baez and Roger Waters to Jeff Tweedy and Kacey Musgraves, has responded with an overwhelming display of support for the beloved singer. “John Prine lives in all our hearts,” Waters tweeted yesterday.

“One of the loveliest people I was ever lucky enough to know,” added Bette Midler. “He is a genius and a huge soul. Pray for him.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Related

Thomas Rhett 'Be a Light'
Thomas Rhett Recruits Keith Urban, Reba McEntire for Uplifting Collaboration 'Be a Light'
A Philadelphia Doctor on What It's Like Preparing for the COVID-19 Outbreak

Related

st patricks day, irish music, bono, u2
Rob Sheffield's St. Patrick's Day Playlist
'Fight Club' at 20: The Twisted Joys of David Fincher's Toxic-Masculinity Sucker Punch

Prine’s wife announced last week that she herself had tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolating herself from her husband. “I was diagnosed with the coronavirus late last week,” she said. “John, however, was also tested and his test came back indeterminate.”

Prine’s health issues over the past few decades have been well-documented. In the late-Nineties, the musician was diagnosed with squamous-cell cancer in his neck; after rounds of radiation, surgery, and a year of rehabilitation, Prine returned to music. In 2013, Prine announced he had an operable cancer, “nonsmall cell carcinoma,” in his left lung, that briefly sidelined him. 

“This is hard news for us to share,” Fiona wrote over the weekend. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send out more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.