John Prine’s Sons to Play 2021 All the Best Festival

John Prine’s sons, Jack and Tommy, will play the 2021 All the Best festival, which will serve as a tribute to their late father, who died in April from complications related to Covid-19.

Prine and his label, Oh Boy Records, launched the All the Best fest in 2019, and the 2020 installment was set to take place this November before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now take place May 19th through the 23rd, 2021, at the Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the festival,” Jack Prine told Rolling Stone. “I was unable to attend the first one, so I’m looking forward to getting to experience the whole thing. Having the opportunity to play a set makes it even more exciting. It’s definitely going be tough not having my dad there but I see this festival as another way to celebrate his life and legacy. I feel he would be happy to know that All the Best festival is carrying on.”

Tommy Prine, who did perform at the first All the Best fest, added, “Besides the incredible music, I look forward to seeing all the amazing people I got to meet just by walking around the festival last November. It really does feel like one big community of like-minded people with great tastes in music!” He noted that he’ll have a handful of new songs ready for his 2021 performance as well.

Both Tommy and Jack name-checked some of the artists they were most excited to see next year, with the brothers each mentioning Jason Isbell. Tommy also cited Margo Price and War and Treaty, while Jack noted that the members of his late father’s backing band were set to take the stage, too. “It’s looking like it might be the first time seeing them play since my dad passed and I’m sure that’ll be a very special moment for everyone else too,” Jack Prine said.

Tommy and Jack Prine will also take part in a special livestream performance Tuesday, August 18th. The digital show will air at 12 p.m. ET on the Facebook page of Sixthman, the music-cruise company that helps put on All the Best.