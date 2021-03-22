John Prine Live LP Featuring Roger Waters, Jim James Planned for Fall

John Prine’s all-star show at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival will be released on vinyl in October. The late songwriter’s set features guest spots from Roger Waters, Jim James, Justin Vernon, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff and Lucius.

The festival announced the double-LP, John Prine and Friends, on social media, writing, “Proceeds support Newport Festivals Foundation’s ongoing initiatives to support musicians and music programs across the country. We love and miss you, John!”

Pre-orders start Tuesday, March 23rd at 11 a.m. ET. and come with an instant digital download.

The album features Vernon on “Bruised Orange (Chain of Sorrow),” James on “All the Best,” Price on “In Spite of Ourselves,” Rateliff on “Sam Stone,” Waters and Lucius on “Hello in There” and the full group on the show-closing “Paradise.”

Prine died in April at age 73. The country-folk artist earned posthumous Grammys at the 2021 ceremony for Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance (“I Remember Everything”).

Brandi Carlile covered “I Remember Everything” during the Grammys’ “In Memoriam” segment. She also released a studio version of the song that will appear on the upcoming Prine tribute LP Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol 2.

Phoebe Bridgers recently tackled Prine’s “Summer’s End” as part of Spotify’s Singles Series.

John Prine – John Prine and Friends Track List

1. “Love, Love, Love”

2. “Glory of True Love”

3. “Long Monday”

4. “Taking a Walk”

5. “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore”

6. “Bruised Orange (Chain of Sorrow)” (featuring Justin Vernon)

7. “Angel From Montgomery”

8. “Fish and Whistle”

9. “All the Best” (featuring Jim James)

10. “Mexican Home”

11. “In Spite of Ourselves” (featuring Margo Price)

12. “That’s the Way That the World Goes ‘Round”

13. “Sam Stone” (featuring Nathaniel Rateliff)

14. “Hello in There” (featuring Roger Waters and Lucius)

15. “Lake Marie”

16. “Paradise” (featuring Festival Artists)