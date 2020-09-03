 John Prine Box Set 'Crooked Piece of Time' to Feature First Seven LPs - Rolling Stone
John Prine Box Set ‘Crooked Piece of Time’ Will Include First Seven Albums

Set will comprise LPs Prine released for Atlantic and Asylum between 1971 and 1980

Jon Blistein

BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 1972: John Prine tunes-up backstage at The Telagi music club in October 1972 in Boulder, Colorado (Ron Pownall/Getty Images)

A new John Prine box set, 'Crooked Piece of Time,' will collect the singer-songwriter's first seven albums, recorded between 1971 and 1980.

Ron Pownall/Getty Images

A new John Prine box set, Crooked Piece of Time, featuring the singer-songwriter’s first seven albums, will be released October 23rd via Rhino.

The seven-CD collection comprises Prine’s output on Atlantic and Asylum Records, released between 1971 and 1980. These include favorites such as his 1971 self-titled debut, 1973’s Sweet Revenge, 1975’s Common Sense and 1980’s Storm Windows.

The seven albums will be presented in mini-LP replica sleeves, while the collection will also come with poster inserts and a 20-page booklet featuring new liner notes from journalist and Rolling Stone senior editor David Fricke. The collection’s cover art is a portrait of Prine painted by Joshua Petker, based on a photo taken by Jim Shea.

Crooked Piece of Time arrives about five months after Prine died from complications related to Covid-19 at the age of 73. In June, Prine’s family released his final recorded song, “I Remember Everything,” which was produced by Dave Cobb and co-written by Prine and long-time collaborator Pat McLaughlin.

Prine saw a late-career resurgence of sorts in the years before his death, especially as a new generation of artists — including Margo Price and Jason Isbell — namechecked him regularly as a key influence. In 2016, Prine released For Better, or Worse, his first album in nearly a decade, while in 2018, he released what became his final album, The Tree of Forgiveness.

In This Article: John Prine

