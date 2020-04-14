Hear a Podcast Tribute to John Prine and Bill Withers

The latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now honors two legends, gone too soon, with a never-before-heard interview with Bill Withers (conducted by senior writer Andy Greene, who spent time at Withers’ home for a 2015 feature ), along with intimate memories of John Prine from senior writer Patrick Doyle, who has written extensively about the late singer-songwriter.

To hear the entire episode right now, press play below

In the interview, Withers talks about writing classics including “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean on Me,” the beginning of his recording career, and much more. Doyle, meanwhile, takes us through Prine’s entire history, and looks back at his own time with the singer at his Nashville home and elsewhere.

