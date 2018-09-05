John Prine Announces ‘All the Best’ Fest With Jason Isbell, Iris Dement

John Prine’s The Tree of Forgiveness Tour has brought him to sold-out venues like Radio City Music Hall and San Francisco’s Warfield. But the biggest celebration is likely going to be Prine’s own All the Best festival, happening place November 11th through the 15th, 2019, in Punta Cana.

Prine will perform four times, including collaborative performances with a lineup of fellow Americana giants: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Iris Dement (who famously recorded “In Spite of Ourselves” with Prine), I’m With Her, Amanda Shires’ Awesome Muscular Trio, Paul Thorn, Tyler Childers, Gretchen Peters and more.

According to Prine, the idea for staging his own festival began when he and his wife Fiona took a vacation to the spot where he’s staging it. “It was everything we love about the perfect getaway – easy to get to, perfect weather, great food, warm hospitality and excellent mojitos!!” he writes on the festival website. Prices for the musical vacation (including hotel rooms at the Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts, food, drinks, etc) range from $1,599 to $8,599. They’re currently on presale.

“I’m so blessed to have enjoyed almost 50 years of bringing my music to fans all across the USA and around the world,” Prine wrote. “Along the way we have had some wonderful adventures and have met thousands of dedicated fans – indeed many of them feel like family to us now. In the 1970’s they shared my music with their children and those same children are now passing it on to a new generation. I couldn’t be more grateful. I still enjoy the heck out of getting up there to play shows every night.”

Some of the artists appearing at the festival appear in the new video for his single “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door.”

If you can’t make it there, Prine resumes his tour September 14th in Huntsville, Alabama.