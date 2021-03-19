See John Oates Team Up With Saxsquatch for EDM Spin on Hall and Oates’ ‘Maneater’

John Oates has teamed with a giant, saxophone-playing Sasquatch — named Saxsquatch, naturally — for a new EDM spin on Hall & Oates’ classic “Maneater.”

“I’ve had a lot of otherworldly experiences in my career, but none as mystical and magical as this collab with the amazing, soulful Saxsquatch,” Oates said of the unlikely collaboration in a statement (via Ultimate Classic Rock). “He brings the funk out of the forest and puts a smile on the face of the world. Meeting him in the woods to shoot the video was a life-changing moment. As soon as we began recording, I knew we had something special. The mark of a good song is that it can be reimagined in lots of ways, and this is, without a doubt, the coolest version I’ve ever heard.”

While Daryl Hall handles vocals on the original 1982 single, Oates steps in front of the mic for a radically reworked rendition that focuses on Saxsquatch’s sax work.

Saxsquatch added in a statement: “I like music that gets people’s big feet tapping along. It’s been a tough year for everyone. We could all use music and stories that help us dance and feel less alone. I know a lot about feeling alone.”

The duo further detailed their strange journey together — Oates stumbled upon Saxsquatch in the woods of Chapel Hill, North Carolina — in a new interview with Forbes, with Saxsquatch calling the original “Maneater” sax solo (performed by “Mr. Casual” Charlie DeChant) “one of the most iconic solos of all time.”

Saxsquatch and Oates will reunite Saturday as part of the Oates Song Fest 7908 livestream, set for March 20th on nugs.tv. In addition to the sax-playing monster, the virtual gig benefiting Feeding America will also feature Daryl Hall, Dave Grohl, Bob Weir, Jim James, Sheila E., Jewel, and more.