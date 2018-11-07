John Mellencamp Unveils Politically Charged ‘Eyes on the Prize’ Video

John Mellencamp has unveiled his politically charged video for “Eyes on the Prize,” one of the 10 covers that appear on the rocker’s upcoming Other People’s Stuff.

The video, released on the same day as the midterm elections, subtly broaches subjects like the border wall while telling the story of a man digging through a shoebox of belongings and reminiscing about his life. Mellencamp performs the song in stark black-and-white to bookend the video.

“Protest songs can still make a difference,” Mellencamp said of the track; for Other People’s Stuff, due out December 7th, Mellencamp collected cover songs he recorded throughout his career from “seminal albums, compilations, unearthed sessions and documentaries.”

Mellencamp’s “Eyes on the Prize,” a variation on the traditional folk song “Keep Your Hands on the Plow,” was originally performed live by the singer in 2010 as part of The White House Celebration of Music from the Civil Rights Movement special.

“Most, if not all, of the songs on Other People’s Stuff come from The Great American Songbook,” Mellencamp previously said in a statement. “These are songs that have been recorded over the last 40 years of my career, but had never been put together as one piece of work. Now, they have.”

Earlier in the week, Mellencamp announced plans to tour in support of his new album on a 2019 trek dubbed “The John Mellencamp Show.”