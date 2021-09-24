John Mayer Showcases Intimate Single ‘Wild Blue’ on ‘Colbert’

John Mayer appeared on The Late Show for the debut live performance of his song “Wild Blue,” off the singer’s new album Sob Rock. Mayer, performing with his live band, offered a soulful, intimate rendition of the song.

Mayer released Sob Rock, his eighth album, in July. Sob Rock marks Mayer’s first studio album since 2017’s The Search for Everything. Since 2015, he has been performing as part of the Grateful Dead supergroup Dead & Company.

“I’m only interested if I get to put new paints on the canvas. And if my way of doing it at this time was, literally no one’s looking,” Mayer told Zane Lowe of his new LP. “This one’s called Sob Rock because you just would never have imagined that was the name of the record. And I’m going to go so deep into my fantasy. I live, half of me is in this fantasy all the time now, especially as I’m watching the promo stuff come together.”

Mayer will embark on a 2022 tour in support of Sob Rock, with the arena trek starting February 17th in Albany, New York. The tour currently concludes April 28th in Chicago. Mayer also recently hit the road with Dead & Company for a fall tour that kicked off in August.