‘Just Like Those Early Days’: Where to Get Tickets to John Mayer’s ‘Solo Acoustic Tour’

John Mayer is getting back to the basics for his upcoming Solo Tour 2023. With tickets now on sale, the 19-date run of springtime concerts will kick off at New Jersey’s Prudential Center in March, with dates scheduled at New York City’s Madison Square Garden before wrapping up at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

“I’m going on a solo arena tour,” Mayer shared in an Instagram post to announce the trek. “I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing — all on acoustic, electric, and piano.”

Shortly after the songwriter’s announcement, he followed it up with another update, writing on his Instagram that he was “blown away and moved by the response to this tour announcement. I guess the wait was worth it for all of us. This is going to be very special.”

Mayer later went on to share that “three of [his] favorite singer/songwriters around,” including JP Saxe, Joy Oladokun, and Alec Benjamin would join him on the upcoming run of solo shows. Though previously announced as an opening act, Lizzy McAlpine “won’t be able to make the run with us this time” because of a schedule conflict, Mayer noted in his post.

“LETS GOOOOOOOO,” Benjamin commented, with Oladokun writing “I can’t believe this is real hahaah. See ya soon!”

Ready to see Mayer soon for yourself on his Solo Acoustic Tour 2023? Here's what you need to know about picking up John Mayer tickets this spring, plus the complete schedule and how you can find ticket discounts online.

Where to Buy John Mayer Tickets Online

General sale for John Mayer tickets are now available to purchase via Mayer’s site and Ticketmaster, though it looks like some stubs might be harder to come by for certain dates.

If tickets are sold out for seats or dates in your city on Ticketmaster, fans can look to ticket resale sites like StubHub or Vivid Seats to find available Solo Acoustic Tour tickets to buy online. If you buy John Mayer tickets through Vivid Seats, you can also use our exclusive promo code RS15 to save $15 on your order of $125 or more through the site or its app. No strings attached — just an extra $15 in your pocket.

“See you soon. I’ve got some dream setlist writing to do…,” Mayer shared on Twitter when announcing his tour. More than two decades since Mayer’s major-label debut, Room for Squares, the Solo Tour marks the Grammy winner’s first headlining set of shows since dropping his last full-length project, 2021’s Sob Rock. (He’ll also embark on the Final Tour with Dead and Company this summer.)

Though the upcoming concert dates don’t exclusively support Sob Rock, it seems likely Mayer will play through at least a couple of the songs from the album during his Solo tour sets, from “New Light” to acoustic gems like “I Guess I Just Feel Like.”

Based on his tour announcement, Mayer fans might even get to hear some of the singer's acoustic-leaning earlier work like "Your Body Is a Wonderland," "Why Georgia," or maybe even "Daughters." Will he play "Gravity" from Continuum? "Queen of California" from Born and Raised? "In Your Atmosphere" from the live album Where the Light Is? We'll get some clarity in March.

John Mayer Solo Tour 2023 Dates, Schedule

Check out the complete schedule for the Solo Acoustic Tour 2023 below, with concerts set for Boston, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Nashville.

March 11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHous

March 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

April 3 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

April 6 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

April 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum