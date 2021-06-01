John Mayer Announces New Album ‘Sob Rock’

John Mayer announced on Tuesday that he’ll be releasing his eighth studio album, titled Sob Rock, on July 16th. The singer and guitarist released the news on Twitter, along with the album’s cover art. Rolling Stone has reached out to representatives for Mayer for further details.

Sob Rock will mark Mayer’s first studio album since 2017’s The Search for Everything. Since 2015, he has been performing as part of the Grateful Dead supergroup Dead & Company, who recently announced a set of 2021 tour dates kicking off in August. (The band had originally planned to tour in 2020, but postponed the live dates due to the pandemic.) Dead & Co. will also be resuming their annual Playing in the Sand residency in January 2022, performing for three nights at the Riviera Cancun in Mexico.

As a solo artist, Mayer joined Maren Morris onstage at this year’s Grammy Awards to play guitar for her song “The Bones.”