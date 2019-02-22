Hear John Mayer’s New Country-Tinged Tune ‘Guess I Just Feel Like’

John Mayer unveiled the full studio version of his new song, “Guess I Just Feel Like,” after premiering the track at a live show last October.

Mayer’s debut performance of “Guess I Just Feel Like” was completely acoustic and the studio version retains that tender intimacy, with Mayer’s optimistic lyrics drifting over a delicate guitar. But Mayer has also fully fleshed out the song, lacing it with country-tinged licks and closing it out with a final guitar solo that gives the song a surprise kick of grit.

“Guess I Just Feel Like” marks Mayer’s first new song since 2018’s “New Light,” which featured production from hip-hop stalwart No I.D. Mayer’s last studio album, The Search for Everything, arrived April 2017.

Mayer will be on the road throughout much of the summer, first joining up with Dead and Company for a tour that starts May 31st in Mountain View, California and wraps July 6th in Boulder, Colorado. Mayer will then kick off a solo run that starts July 19th in Albany, New York and ends September 14th in Inglewood, California.