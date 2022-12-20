John Mayer Likes Playing Guitar Naked After Sex ‘With a Little Gut Hanging Over’

Alex Cooper hosted her most unexpected guest of the year, John Mayer, on Call Her Daddy Tuesday. In the conversation, Mayer talked about dating as a celebrity and how he “sometimes” plays guitar for his partners after they… get into it.

“Do you do this before you have sex with someone?” asked Alex Cooper after Mayer performed “Dancing in a Burning Room” and “Why Georgia” on his guitar.

“No, I do it after sometimes,” Mayer responded. “No, you should never play guitar to have sex with someone, but a little naked guitar playing after is very memorable.”

Cooper let out a cackle and Mayer continued: “With a little gut hanging over, sitting Indian-style on the edge of the bed. It’s nice! … I like seeing the way people fold up all weird when they sit up. No matter who you are, you look weird when you sit up. And it’s cute.”

Mayer, who has been in several relationships with A-list celebrities, opened up about dating today, and how he no longer goes out of his way to seek a partner.

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in any kind of… it’s not patterned anymore,” Mayer said. “I don’t really date, I don’t think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don’t have the liquid courage, I just have dry courage.”

He added, “You have to be honest. You have to express yourself. You have to be glaringly honest… You have to express your anxieties, you can’t just walk over them by drinking.”

The Sob Rock singer explained that the best feeling is when he finds someone who is willing to work with him and acknowledges his anxiety.

“When someone in life accommodates your anxiety, that’s bonding. That is bonding,” he said. “I don’t think I’m truly bonded with someone unless I freak out a little bit and they say, ‘That’s okay. It’s okay.’ That to me is the bond.”

Mayer also opened up about his relationship with fame, saying he was “bad” at being an A-list celebrity earlier in his life.

"I wasn't a very good A-list celebrity, I was bad at it," he said with a laugh. "And I was really only an A-list celebrity because I was A-list-adjacent and I think I wasn't good at it. Meaning that I didn't follow the rules I guess? And it was tough to be like 'You're going to play music and you're going to put all into that and not day trading how people feel about you.'"

Mayer said he’s the “musician who makes kind-of hits” and not an “A-list celebrity,” but he reached a point in his earlier career where he thought he was supposed to be in the upper echelons of celebrity status, but that he’s “never been happier” in his life now that he’s not in the spotlight as much as he was before.

“I don’t have to write a tweet today to fix a tweet from yesterday that didn’t land,” he said. “I’m only doing what I should be doing.”