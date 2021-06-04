John Mayer Drops New ‘Last Train Home’ Video

John Mayer strikes a comforting chord with his new song “Last Train Home.” The track will appear on his eighth studio album, Sob Rock, which arrives on July 16th.

The song, like the album’s nostalgic cover art, has an Eighties vibe, as does its accompanying video. The Cameron Duddy and Harper Smith-directed clip finds Mayer and his band recording their live performance of the son. The grainy footage complements the reflective tone of the track.

“If you wanna know me, then you gotta know me through and through/And if you’re gonna hurt me, then you gotta hold me next to you,” he sings. “No matter how you work it, things go wrong/I put my heart where it don’t belong/So if you’re coming with me, let me know/Maybe you’re the last train/Maybe you’re the last train home.”

Sob Rock is Mayer’s first studio album since 2017’s The Search for Everything. Since 2015, he has been a member of Grateful Dead supergroup Dead & Company. The band will embark on North American tour beginning on August 16th in Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park. They will also be resuming their annual Playing in the Sand residency in January 2022, performing for three nights at the Riviera Cancun in Mexico.